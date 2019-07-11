Mauritius: Model Organic Farm to Promote Safer and Sustainable Food Production

press release

A Model Organic Farm, to provide planters with advice and assistance and carry out demonstrations on the techniques of organic agricultural production and practices, was launched today at the research station of the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) in Rivière des Anguilles in presence of the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin and other personalities.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun stated that the research station which houses the organic farm is dedicated to organic agricultural production whereby planters are able to benefit from techniques and training. This initiative, he said, is in line with Government's vision to move from conventional modes of agricultural production and shift to environmentally sustainable techniques of productivity.

The model organic farm, he said, will further contribute to creating awareness among planters and encourage them to shift to new methods of production which guarantee safe and high quality food and eventually a healthy sustainable environment.

To this end, he added, a series of measures and schemes have been put in place for the benefit of planters so that the latter seek necessary support and guidance in their various agricultural activities, especially prior to the conversion phase from traditional to organic farming.

For his part, Minister Gobin underlined that with the emergence and increasing importance of organic farming, the public will be further motivated to adopt healthy eating habits and hence, reduce risks of diseases which are caused due to the consumption of residues of chemicals in food. He urged planters to adopt modern techniques of organic farming and produce better quality of food so as to minimise the risks on human health and the environment.

The model organic farm will be open to the public over the three days to enable them to learn more on the methods, ways and techniques involved in organic farming and explore its related benefits. The research station at Rivière des Anguilles embarked on a conversion project since two years and it is currently using only organic techniques to planting and farming. Its food production system is in line with the Canadian Organic Regime and is fully certified by the Biocert International PVT Ltd based in India.