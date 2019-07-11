Algeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast, Algeria to Show Off Quality

Ivory Coast's Elephants and the Desert Foxes of Algeria have been involved in two thrilling quarterfinals before in 2010 in Angola and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea and both were full of goals.

In Angola, the Desert Foxes were trailing 2-1 on 89th minute, on the brink of elimination, Madjid Bougherra levelled in stoppage time and unmarked substitute Hamer Bouazza headed a 92nd-minute winner in extra time.

However, television replays suggests that Kolo Toure's equaliser in extra time that found the net was wrongly judged offside by an assistant referee.

Four years later, the Elephants got their revenge when Wilfried Bony scored twice in a 3-1 win and went on to lift the trophy.

It will be a mouthwatering quarter final tie in New Suez Stadium tonight. This time round the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will beapplied.

Unbeaten Algeria, is the inform team going into the tie, scoring ninegoals in four matches and letting in one but the West African are slowly finding their feet. The introduction of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in attack to combine with Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia and Lille's Nicolas Pépé has given coach Ibrahim Kamara hope.

Free scoring Foxes

Coach Djamel Belmadi's side led by Man City's Riyad Mahrez, have been excellent in attack scoring six goals in last two matches. Adam Ounas of Napoli, mainly used as a substitute and Riyad Mahrez have five goals between so far. The impressive midfielder Youcef Belaili also has scored twice and Baghdad Bounedjah one. The quarte are capable of hurting the Elephants.

Picking a winner is difficult as Egypt 2019 has been full of upsets, goals are guaranteed in this fixture.

IVORY COAST vs. ALGERIA

KEY STATISTICS

*Ivory Coast and Algeria have seen both team scoring in their last three meetings. (all competitions)

*Ivory Coast are unbeaten in three of their last four matches. (Afcon)

*Algeria are unbeaten in their last four matches. (Afcon)

Today's fixtures - LAST 8

Algeria vs. Ivory Coast

(SS4, 7pm Live)

Madagascar vs. Tunisia

(SS4, 10pm LIVE)

Head-to-head

Ivory Coast 8 wins

Draws 7

Algeria 8 wins

Afcon matches

12 Jan 1968: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 3-0

13 Mar1988: Algeria vs. Ivory Coast 1-1

05 Mar 1990: Algeria vs. I. Coast 3-0

13 Jan 1992: Algeria vs. Ivory Coast 0-3

06 Oct 1996: Algeria vs. Ivory Coast 4-1

22 Jun 1997: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 2-1

24 Jan 2010: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 2-3

30 Jan 2013: Algeria vs. Ivory Coast 2-2

01 Feb 2015: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria 3-1