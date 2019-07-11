South Africa: Drone Footage Shows Worcester Gas Blast Aftermath

Drone footage taken in Worcester during the early hours of Wednesday has revealed the aftermath of the gas tanker explosion that rocked the Western Cape town.

The harrowing visuals show buildings consumed by flames and plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The blast happened at around 06:10 and the Western Cape government confirmed that three people, including two firefighters, had been injured.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the situation report indicated that the driver of the tanker had reversed into a lamp pole, damaging the tank and causing gas to be released into the air.

"A civilian bakkie drove through the cloud, causing a fire and the explosion. The driver of the bakkie is the civilian currently in ICU with some burn wounds," Bredell said.

News24 reported on Wednesday that a man was rushed to hospital after his car was obliterated by the explosion.

Botha said about four buildings had been completely destroyed and around five were partially damaged.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 that a biltong shop, Bike Boutique and the Department of Water and Sanitation building were among the properties destroyed in the blaze.

Bredell said there appeared to be some damage to the town's water mains and the electricity infrastructure in the immediate vicinity.

Eyewitness Marazelle de Villiers was filming about 150m from the fire along with several onlookers when a second explosion rocked the area.

She said it felt like an earthquake as all the onlookers ran for their lives, with sparks and debris flying past their heads.

"You could feel it in the ground. You could feel the heat behind you... and you could see a dark cloud coming over and sparks were still hanging over us," she said.

News24