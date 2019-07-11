Ghana: Parents Urged to Guide Their Children Against Negative Effects of Social Media

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye has urged parents to inculcate values of integrity in their children in order to address the negatives of social media on the youth.

According to him the academic performance of school children was gradually becoming poorer because instead of them studying and preparing for their examination, they rather spend precious time on facebbook internet, Twitter and Instagram which is not helpful.

Alhaji Quaye was speaking at the fourth Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Kotobabi '3' Basic School held in Accra on the theme: 'Combating the negative influence of social media on school, all hands on deck.'

The event was used to honour retired teachers and teachers on transfer from the school, as well as to mark the graduation of Junior High School students who completed this year.

The MCE said that the negative influence of social media on school outcomes was becoming alarming and urged all stakeholders to get on board and help address the challenge

Alhaji Quaye noted that parents and teachers had crucial roles to play to teach children time tested values of integrity at home and schools, adding, "We need to introduce ethics in basic schools and inculcate in a whole generation values for change among school children, they must know that hard work pays and help one to succeed and not engage in "Sakawa" and other cybercrimes."

He said ethical moral values of hard work, serious academic studies and respect for authority were needed for economic growth and prosperity.

He stated that though social media had positive aspects, the current generation was using it to fraudulently cheat people on the internet to get money instead of studying hard to pass their examination.

The headmistress of the school, Ms Anastasia Abane, said though the use of social media was popular among students, the time had come for it to be regulated because of the effect on the users.

"Social media has now become the first priority of students rather than the things that should count first in their lives, as they spend precious time using mobile phones visiting game centres watching immoral and violent fills and transferring their experience into schools," she added.

She assured parents of the school's commitment to inspire the pupils to achieve the highest standards of intellectual and personal development, through stimulating and comprehensive programmes within caring, respectful and multi-cultural environment.

"The school is committed to instilling in each student a desire to learn, take appropriate risk to accept challenges to become personally fulfilled independent adults capable of taking decision to transform their communities," she added.