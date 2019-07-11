Liberia: Sprinter Emmanuel Matadi Qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Games

Emmanuel Matadi, Liberia's 100 meters and 200 meters international sprinter, has qualified for the to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A United States-based Liberian athlete, Emmanuel Matadi, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an amazing time in the 100 meters, which will see his country's flag hoisted, while singing the National Anthem. Matadi's qualification came amid stiff requirements for sprint athlete to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Matadi is poised to be the flag bearer for Liberia in the parade of nations as in the 2016 Olympics.

Matadi, 28, ran in 10.1 seconds in the 100 meters in an approved IAAF race in Montverede, Florida on Saturday, July 6, 2019, where he accrued to himself +1.8 added value to his previous running.

LAF

According to the president of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LFA), Mulbah Zaza, Liberia's 100 meters and 200 meters international sprinter has been running for his country for the past three years, and ably upheld red, white and blue flag.

Zaza said Matadi represented Liberia in the 2016 Rio Olympics, African Senior Championship and 2017 World Championships. He has become more than just a sprinter in the eyes of Liberia's citizens, but more so a national hero.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the LAF, including the Chief of Sports, President George Weah, for the qualification. He then appealed to the President to support the LAF delegation to Tokyo.

Emmanuel Matadi's qualification will cause the Liberia's flag to be hoisted and the National Anthem be sung at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Zaza said that Matadi and five other athletes have been in the LAF's sponsored camp in the USA, and the LAF has recommended Matadi to benefit from the Olympiad Solidarity Scholarship.

Matadi won bronze in 200 meters at the 2016 African Championships and and made his Olympic debut, while competing for Liberia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively.

Born in Liberia, Matadi attended the University Of Louisville before transferring to Minnesota State University, Mankato. At MNSU, Matadi won national titles in the 100 meters and 200 meters. He also won Division II NCAA national titles in the 100 meters and 200 meters at Minnesota State, Mankato.

He also holds Liberia's national records in the 60 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.