Liberia: Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo, Launches Clean-Up Campaign

Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo has launched her flagship clean-up campaign program, 'Liberians for Clean Liberia', which aims to educate Liberians on proper waste management and the environmental impact of illegal and improper dumping of waste.

According to a statement from Ms. Dolo, the campaign, which was launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the densely populated Duala Market, is intended to encourage Liberians to take responsibility as citizens, irrespective of their status, to keep their communities and streets clean and to stop the illegal dumping of dirt on the street, Ms. Dolo, said.

During the launch of the campaign, Ms. Dolo and her team of volunteers provide marketers, commercial drivers and passers-by lessons on proper waste management and later removed the pile of dirt from the market, which has created a health and environmental hazards.

A volunteer from Ms. Dolo instructing the drive of the yellow machine during the launched of Liberians for Clean Liberia cleaning-up campaign in Duala over the weekend.

Ms. Dolo said she was inspired to launch the campaign after observing for many days that marketers are selling food right next to the garbage and from gutters, where people also dispose of human and material waste. According to her the uncollected garbage brings and spreads diseases to poor people who can least afford the health care necessary to stop their sicknesses and death.

According to Ms. Wokie, this dangerous and urgent health situation became a wake-up call for her to realize that her role is not only to move around looking attractive, but to help to promote the interest of the people of Liberia, who continue to get sick and die from preventable diseases.

"A clean country means healthy citizens and living in a clean environment is not only the responsibility of the government but the citizens as well.

"It is for this reason, I have embarked on this campaign to raise awareness on the issue of the negative effect of improper waste management on health and the environment and to encourage behavior change pattern among Liberians to practice proper disposal of waste," Ms. Dolo said in a press release.

For the clean-up campaign, Ms. Dolo received support from the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) and the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), who provided a truck to help with the garbage collections.

Meanwhile, Miss Liberia provided financial compensation to the MPW persons who helped directly with the garbage removal. At the end of the campaign, Ms. Dolo promised to continue the campaign, which is self-supported for now.