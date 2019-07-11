Liberia: Shangshou Wood Construction Company to Offer Employment

Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris, has expressed gratitude to the Shangshou Wood Construction Company, a Chinese wood processing factory, which will create employment opportunity for more than 200 Liberians from his district and at least 100 persons from Kakata, Margibi County.

Rep. Morris said the Chinese wood processing plant will formally open and begin operations on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and that President George Weah is expected to cut the ribbon, while guests, including other lawmakers from Montserrado and Margibi counties, will witness the occasion.

Morris told journalists, shortly after touring the Shangshou Wood Construction Company site, that there is a need to promote infrastructure development to not only boost the economy, "because infrastructure remains one the backbones of the economy and the government."

"The company is expected to employ at least 200 citizens from my district and that will be a great help for me and the employees' families, because over 1,000 families will benefit," Rep. Morris said.

"Creating an opportunity for employment for our people is part of our responsibilities, but we want to urge the Executive Branch to also create the enabling environment for the sector to thrive amid the ever increasing population, and bad economy," Rep. Morris said.

Representatives Morris, Ellen Attoh Wreh of Margibi County of District #3, and Senators Saah Joseph of Montserrado County and Oscar Cooper of Margibi County were part of those who toured the company's facilities.

The main office will be located in Morris farm, Montserrado County, while other activities will be in Kakata, Margibi County.

Meanwhile, Rep. Morris has also commended Solidaridad, an international non-governmental organization, for the launch of two projects in the country to boost cocoa and palm oil production.

He spoke on behalf of the Liberian government a week ago when he stressed the need to promote good agronomic practices that would improve productivity in the cocoa and oil palm sectors, "because agriculture remains the backbone of the economy and government."

The launch of the two projects now made the country to join three countries in West Africa wherein the Cocoa Rehabilitation and Intensification Program (CORIP), and Sustainable West Africa Palm Oil Program (SWAPP) will be implemented. The other countries are Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and Sierra Leone.

The five-year projects will aim at increasing the efficiency and productivity both at primary production and processing levels of the two commodities. The two projects are funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands to the tune of US$30.33 million and the Swiss Government through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs providing the remaining US$4.49 million.

The projects will be running in their second phase of implementation with the objective to improve productivity in the cocoa and oil palm industries to increase the incomes and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

The investment is also expected to introduce farmers to good management and agronomic practices as well as enhance their skills to improve their farm business.