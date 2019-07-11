Zimbabwe: Sikhala Appears in Court, Remanded in Custody

Photo: VOA

Opposition politician Job Sikhala (file photo).

Masvingo — MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala has appeared before a Bikita Magistrates Court facing subversion charges after he allegedly said his party was going to overthrow the Government before 2023.

Sikhala, who is also the Zengeza West National Assembly representative was remanded in custody to July 24 when he appeared before Ms

Marewanazvo Gofa, for initial remand, this morning. Through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Sikhala had made an application to be released from custody arguing that police detained him beyond the stipulated legal limit.

However, Ms Gofa threw out the application for lacking merit. This was after the state led by Messers Takunda Chikwati,Elson Chavarika and Chiedza Muhwandavaka had opposed the application saying it was false that Sikhala had been over-detained. Sikhala will now approach the High Court for bail.

More details to follow...