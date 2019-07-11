Ghana: 70 - Year-Old Woman Wins 1st Car in MTN Momo @ 10 Promo

MTN Mobile Money has handed over a brand new Hyundai i10 salon car to Madam Rebecca Tsotsoo Quaye, a 70-year old trader from Dansoman for emerging the customer with the highest number of MoMo transactions for the month of June 2019 in the MTN MoMo @ 10 promotion.

The presentation ceremony, which was held at the MTN House in Accra saw other top users receiving prizes such as Samsung 45, 49, 60 and 65 inches smart television sets and e-cash prizes ranging from GHȻ1,000 to GHȻ 3,000.

An elated Madam Rebecca Tsotsoo Quaye expressed her appreciation to MTN for acknowledging and rewarding her patronage of the service.

She urged all customers to use MoMo primarily for the safety and convenience one could enjoy.

An excited audience made up of MTN officials and other prize winners welcomed her with applause as she received the keys to the car.

Speaking at the event Mr Eli Hini, General Manager of MTN Mobile Financial Services expressed appreciation to customers for their loyalty to MTN MoMo over the 10-year journey and also congratulated the winners for believing in MTN to deliver on its promise.

He said, "As the leader in the Mobile Money space, we remain focused on making life simple through the use of MTN MoMo. We are also committed to delivering the best customer experience through innovative products and services. The MoMo @ promotion is just but one of many ways to excite our customers."

He said, "In view of this, we are rewarding the top 1000 MoMo customers every month for three months".

Mr Hini used the opportunity to advise customers of MoMo to remain alert and avoid scammers.

He urged customers not to disclose their MoMo PIN to anyone, should not allow anyone to do transaction on their behalf and should not entertain calls or text messages from any number to discuss their wallet or respond to any promotion they have not participated in.

The MTN MoMo @ 10 promotion is a point-based promo. To win, one is expected to accumulate points during the month by carrying out transactions with MoMo. Transactions may include retail payments, transfers to wallets, data or voice airtime purchase and bill payments. The top point earners for each month will be awarded.

The MoMo @ 10 celebrations was launched in June to celebrate the achievements of mobile money service in Ghana.