Ghana: June Inflation Dips to 9.1 Per Cent

Ghana's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has slightly dropped to 9.1 per cent in June from 9.4 per cent recorded in May this year, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has stated.

The monthly change rate for June is 0.8 per cent compared with the 0.9 per cent recorded in May.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Government Statistician in charge of Operations, Araba Forson said several factors stated that major factors contributing to the drop included favourable weather pattern and condition, government's policy of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and exchange rate stability.

She said the year -on-year non-food inflation rate was 10.3 per cent as compared to 10.6 per cent recorded the previous month while the rate for food was 6.5 per cent as against 6.7 per cent in May.

"The year-on-year non-food inflation rate for June (10.3per cent) is 3.8 percentage points higher than the food inflation rate (6.5 per cent)," Mrs Forson said.

According to the Deputy Government Statistician, main price drivers for non-food inflation were clothing and footwear (15.2 per cent), recreation and culture (15.0 per cent), furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance (14.6 per cent) and miscellaneous services (11.3 per cent).

For food, she indicated that the price drivers were coffee, tea and cocoa (18.0 per cent), fruits (10.7 per cent), fruit (10.7 per cent) vegetables (8.2 per cent), meat and meat products (8.1 per cent) and mineral water, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (7.2 per cent).

She said five regions namely Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western Volta and Ashanti regions recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 9.1 per cent.

Mrs Forson said the Upper West Region recorded the highest rate of 11.1 per cent followed by Brong-Ahafo 10.6 per cent while the Upper East Region recorded the lowest rate of 8.3 per cent.