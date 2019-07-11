Ghana: Porter Sentenced to Eight Weeks for Peddling in Narcotics

A Ho circuit court has sentenced Kwame Ayivi, also known as Igwe, 40, a porter, to eight weeks' imprisonment in hard labour for peddling in narcotic drugs.

He is also to pay a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1, 200, 00 or in default serve another eight weeks' imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Agnes Ahiable, told the court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dikro Ofori, that the complainant in the case was a police officer from the Ho Regional Police headquarters, while the accused was also a resident of Abaliakope, a suburb of Aflao.

The prosecution said on July 25, 2017, the complainant embarked on anti-narcotic drugs operations at Aflao and its environs.

He said during the operation, the complainant visited the accused's house and when a search was conducted a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was found in the accused's bedroom.

The prosecution said when the accused heard that police came to his house and found the suspected India hemp, he went into hiding.

He said witnesses in the case who were at the house claimed the substance belonged to the accused and they were brought together with the substance to the Volta Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

The prosecution said the substance was then sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory on January 11, 2018, for testing and the result of the test confirmed the substance to be cannabis with net weight of 335.11g.

He said on July 4, 2018, the accused resurfaced and was arrested by the Aflao police and charged with the offence.

The court also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.