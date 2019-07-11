Ghana: 'Develop Comprehensive Plans to Deal With Flooding'

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be held responsible for any avoidable flooding that occurs under their jurisdiction, the Greater Accra Regional Minster, Ishmael Ashitey, has warned.

He has, therefore, tasked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to develop comprehensive sanitation plans and strategies to deal with the perennial flooding in the capital.

Mr Ashitey gave the warning when he addressed members of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council on Tuesday.

He urged MMDAs to be proactive and put in place appropriate measures to avert flood and sanitation related challenges in their respective districts in order to safeguard lives and properties.

Mr Ashitey said flooding had become a major issue confronting the region and MMDAs must explore various approaches to its management.

He explained that, the approach to manage surface water should be in a way that would reduce the volume of water that runs down to connect the sea.

Mr Ashitey added that the issue of uncontrolled urbanisation and residential development in flood prone areas, and the general attitude of residents needed to be looked at holistically to address flooding.

"Our interchanges, pavements, walkways, bus stops and streets have been invaded by hawkers and beggars causing nuisance and filth.

"The Tetteh Quarshie Interchange area is gradually becoming a market zone. Hawkers are all over the streets as MMDAs look unconcerned without enforcing the law to remove them," he said.

Mr Ashitey said the tragic consequences of cholera outbreak in the region, in most recent past, had been as a result of insanitary conditions, hence the need for MMDAs to strengthen their sanitation taskforce to prevent future occurrences.

"The Ghana Health Service will be on top of the issue to ensure cholera free rainy season. It is therefore, our responsibility to intensify our efforts in tackling the insanitary conditions of those who act irresponsibly," he added.