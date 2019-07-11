South Africa: Matwetwe Actor's Murder - Facial Recognition Tests to Be Conducted On Accused

The man accused of killing Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana still needs to undergo facial recognition tests to match him to the person in CCTV footage which police obtained.

Julius Lucas, 35, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday where the State requested a postponement which, according to prosecutor Kagisho Rancho, was for the completion of the facial recognition process.

He also said the post mortem results were still outstanding and there was also the issue of the tracing of other suspects.

The docket, which is currently with the Director of Public Prosecutions, will be handed back to the police to continue the investigation.

Rancho previously told the court that once the investigation has been completed, the case will be transferred to the local High Court for trial.

Lucas' Legal Aid attorney Riaan du Plessis did not oppose the request for the postponement and told the court that his client might lodge a bail application. Lucas previously abandoned his bail application.

The matter has been postponed to August 26.

Khwinana, 25, was stabbed in March during a robbery at Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, where he attended a screening of Matwetwe , the locally produced movie he starred in.

According to police, Khwinana and a friend were on the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko streets in Pretoria when Lucas allegedly accosted him and demanded his cellphone.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time it was alleged that Lucas stabbed Khwinana during a tussle over the actor's cellphone.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

