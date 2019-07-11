South Africa: Cabinet Condemns Burning of Katlehong School

Cabinet has condemned the recent burning of Katlehong Primary School in Gauteng, where two classrooms were set alight during service delivery protests in the Ekurhuleni township.

"No measure of grievance justifies the destruction of public property such as a school, which serves as a critical stepping stone towards building the future of our children," Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Mthembu noted that over the past 25 years, government has invested billions of rands in the construction of new schools and upgrading of existing school infrastructure.

He said this year, government has allocated around R30 billion to build new schools and maintain existing infrastructure.

Murders in Phillippi

Meanwhile, Cabinet has expressed shock and dismay following the recent murders of at least 13 people in Phillippi on the Cape Flats at the weekend.

Six of the victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night, whilst five men between the ages of 18 and 39 years were shot dead and another was injured during two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Mthembu said Cabinet has been made aware of action being taken to strengthen safety and security in that area.

"There are plans and measures being put in place to ensure that lives do not continue to be lost," Mthembu said, adding that Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to give the details on the measures.

Mthembu appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact their nearest police station.

Safety in healthcare institutions

Meanwhile, Cabinet has called on law-enforcement agencies, working with public health institutions, to strengthen safety and security at the facilities and in the transportation of patients.

This follows the recent reported incidents of attacks of medical emergency service workers when they responded to emergency calls.

Cabinet also urged all healthcare workers to always uphold their professional standards towards patients in their care.