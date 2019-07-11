11 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Behind Bars After Woman, 74, Severely Beaten During Burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in which a 74-year-old woman was severely beaten in her home in Touws River in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Stef Groenewald's daughter Alida wrote on her Facebook page: "The Bible teaches us not to hate, but what do you do when a piece of rubbish beats your 74-year-old mother so that you barely recognise her?"

Alida wrote that her mom never has a bad word to say about anyone and would go naked to ensure her children were taken care of.

"We are still waiting for [test] results and X-rays and scans. She is in a great deal of pain and looks terrible, but she'll be okay," Alida wrote.

Groenewald is being treated at the Mediclinic in Worcester, according to her daughter.

Netwerk24 reported that various belongings had been taken from Groenewald's house.

Residents have reportedly alleged that the burglar, who had an accomplice outside the house, was familiar with Groenewald's house and that she had met both of them before.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 two suspects have since been apprehended.

"According to reports, [Groenewald] went outside because of the barking of her dogs and went to check; she opened the back of the kitchen door and was attacked by one of the suspects, who hit her head against the wall several times and she lost consciousness.

"They then got inside and stole cash and several articles in the house and fled the scene.

"Sterling investigation by Touws River SAPS members led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 46 and 54. They are due to appear at Touws River Court [on] Thursday," Van Wyk said.

Source: News24

