Malawi: Reading Culture Promoted

Pic by Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, July 11, 2019. National Library Service of Malawi-Area 36 Satellite, Branch Supervisor, Felix Chilombo has said citizens who know how to read and write play active role in the development of the country.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during Library reading fair competition which was held at Buluzi Primary School in Lilongwe, with support from Book Aid International in partnership with National Library Service of Malawi under the project dubbed 'Inspiring Readers'.

Chilombo said that the reading fair completion was organized in order to motivate pupils from standard one to seven to embrace reading habit.

"We decided to conduct the reading fair competition with an aim of promoting reading culture among the learners so that they should be able to understand and capture information from the books and other written documents," he said.

The Supervisor added that through Inspiring Readers project, they donate books in schools around Lilongwe Rural and City which include; Buluzi, Ngwenya and Msamba Chikho Primary Schools in order for the learners to have easy access to books.

According to him, their mission is to support schools in the country so that learners should know how to read and write at a tender age saying that, it would help to sharpen their human capacity and enable them to be responsible citizens in future.

"Our goal is to assist schools with resources that would help learners to know how to read and write English while they are young.

We believe that, if learners understand English at a younger age it would assist them to develop many skills as they grow, hence this would enable them to be responsible citizens and leaders of their communities in future," he said.

Buluzi Primary School Deputy Head Teacher, Elluby Chiwoko commended Book Aid International and National Library Service of Malawi for their initiative, saying that it would help to polish the understanding of English among Standard 1 to 4 learners.

She added that through Inspiring Readers project, her school has managed to establish reading centres in communities where the learners are coming from in order for them to practice reading while at home with support from their parents and the mother groups.

Minister of Education Science and Technology, William Susuwele Banda commended Book Aid International and National Library Service of Malawi, saying that their initiative is necessary development in promoting education sector in the country.