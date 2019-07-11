Malawi: Blantyre Police Station Introduces Know-Your-Police Initiative

File photo

Blantyre, July 11, 2019. Blantyre Police Station has introduced a Know-Your-Police Initiative (KYPI) as one way of increasing public access to police services in the city and beyond.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday, Community Policing Coordinator for Blantyre Police Station, Inspector Miltons Moyo said the police have embarked on the campaign because until now there are some people who fail to access the services.

"We urge city residents to fully understand the importance of working closely and in partnership with the police so that everyone lives in a safe and secure environment," Moyo said.

Moyo added that everyone must be mindful that both victims and perpetrators of crimes live amidst us. If the police are not tipped off, communities would continue to suffer in silence.

He said while the relationship between the two parties should always be reciprocal as nobody can do without the other, lack of incentives to communities pose as a drawback as far as community policing issues are concerned.

Moyo, therefore, said community policing services are meant to be voluntary considering that it was meant to create a crime-free environment, whilst promoting a sense of ownership amongst the citizens.

On his part, Blantyre Police Station Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, John Nkhambo bemoaned tendencies portrayed by residents in some locations who, when summoned for community policing meetings assign housemaids to represent them.

Nkhambo, therefore, condemned the practice, saying there is no way a housemaid or garden-worker could represent their masters and comprehend on issues surrounding community policing initiatives.

"Most of these people are usually of very high standing in society and push in flimsy excuses. Most of them hide under the guise of being busy," Nkhambo said.

Nkhambo has since appealed to residents of Blantyre to avail themselves to such meetings regardless of their status in society.

However, Nkhambo observed that current statistics in all the citys' policing areas show that there is an increasing need to establish community policing structures at all levels to effectively complement efforts by the police.