Kenya: 10 Students Admitted After Hepatitis a Outbreak At Embu School

Ten students were hospitalised on Thursday following a hepatitis A at Moi High School Mbiruri in Embu County.

The boys were rushed to Tenri private hospital after complaining of stomach pains and general body weakness.

When the Nation visited the hospital, nurses were busy attending to students who had been put on drips.

DIAGNOSIS

The boys were diagnosed with hepatitis A, which results from consuming contaminated food or water, Tenri Medical Superintendent, Dr George Kimani, confirmed.

As news of the outbreak spread, shocked parents flocked Tenri for reports on their children.

Related Stories

"I was at home in Manyatta when I was informed that my grandson had been admitted. I immediately travelled to the hospital to see him. I'm a happy he is talking," said Mr James Kinuthia.

Dr Kimani said the students were stable and responding well to treatment.

"The disease is being managed. It will clear without complications. The boys are out of danger ... there is no cause for alarm," he said.

RESPONSE

County Health Chief officer, Grace Muriithi, said she held a meeting with Health executive Dr Joan Mwende and established that the situation was under control.

"We are taking the matter seriously. Public health officials were dispatched to the institution," she said.

County Director of Education James Kariuki said education officers were sent to the school for an assessment.

County Assembly Health committee chair Muturi Mwombo told the school administration to ensure cleanliness to prevent such cases.

"Children are supposed to live in hygienic environments so they [do not contract] contagious diseases," he said.