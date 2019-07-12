Nigeria/Algeria: Afcon 2019 - Algeria Eliminate Cote d'Ivoire - to Face Nigeria in Semi Final

Algeria have set up a semi-final clash with Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup Nations after they overcame Cote d'Ivoire in a nailbiting quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, the Desert Foxes who many have tipped as favourites to win the tournament in Egypt failed to kill the game in regulation time but they went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

The two teams had played 1-1 draw for 120 minutes.

Algeria entered their quarter-final showdown against Cote d'Ivoire as the only team with a 100 percent record after impressive victories over Senegal, Tanzania, and Kenya in Group C.

They then romped past Guinea 3-0 in the last 16.

They are the third team to win their four first games in an Africa Cup of Nations campaign without conceding any goal, after Cameroon in 2002 and Ivory Coast in 2012.

In Thursday's game, Sofiane Feghouli gave Algeria the lead in the 20th minute but three minutes into the second half, Baghdad Bounedjah, failed to score from the penalty spot to double his team's lead.

That penalty loss proved costly as the Ivorians got back into the game as Jonathan Kodjia equalised just after the hour-mark.

From then on both teams could not a goal to separate them and penalty kicks were required in which Algeria finished tops.

Riyad Mahrez and his teammates will now face the Super Eagles on Sunday as the two teams fight for a place in the final.