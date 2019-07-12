Kenya: Is Otile Brown's Ethiopian Boo Pregnant?

Singer Otile Brown and his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet might be expecting a baby soon.

On Wednesday, Nabayet posted on her Instagram a picture of herself that was showing her tummy, which seemed to show a baby bump.

Otile posted the picture first but later pulled it down after the congratulatory messages.

The picture of Nabayet in a grey body con dress, got online fans talking, most congratulating the couple.

"Baby bump congratulations. @otilebrown congratulations, I can't wait to see this product he or she must be cute," commented aukobenter.

ahzmara_tristan posted , "Congrats for the pregnancy,"

joanjawabu added, " Kumbe am not alone kufikiria naona ka ni ball😂... but she so cutee".

mamynassoro commented , "Baby shark dodododo".

"The perfect set of couple ever can't wait to see the baby @nabbi" mentioned chepsugut.

mercy_mwangi2 posted, "Congratulations on your baby bump hun.

lex.liam said, "Congratulations to you and Otile.. Kenya 1 -0 Ethiopia yeeeee".

" @kelvin_nyabwari otile alisema huu mwaka anataka mtoto 😂😂😂😂" added chiddah_vee.

On a few instances Otile had been open about his love for kids and wanting some of his own.

When his relationship with Socialite Vera Sidika ended, Vera said Otile dumped her after realizing she was using birth control.