11 July 2019

South Africa Denies Nigeria Visa-Free Status, Grants Ghana

Ghana is the latest country to be granted a visa-free status by the South African government.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has added Ghana to a list of seven countries whose nationals will be permitted to enter South Africa visa-free.

Nigeria was not included despite the large volume of trade between the two countries.

South Africa announced in September 2018 that it was finalising a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries including Ghana to allow travellers to enter the country without a visa.

According to the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, citizens of the seven countries are able to enter South Africa without a visa.

"Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know that Tourism is very important for job creation," he said Thursday at a briefing in South Africa.

"Out of the 193 countries who are member states of the United Nations, the Department has granted visa-free status to 75 countries. Of these, 16 are in our continent and are SADC members and 59 are from all over the world." (NAN)

