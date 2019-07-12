Kenya: Saruni Drafted as Migne Names CHAN Squad

Nairobi — Ulinzi Stars shot stopper James Saruni has been included as Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne named his squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Tanzania at the end of the month.

There was hue and cry when the military man missed Kenya's team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but with Faruk Shikhalo nearing a full switch to the Tanzanian Premier League with Dar Young Africans (Yanga), Saruni has had his chance.

He will compete for the starting role with John Oyemba who was Kenya's third choice keeper at the AFCON.

Also included in the team are Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, John Avire and Paul Were all who were in Kenya's squad at the Cup of Nations.

Cliff Nyakeya and Francis Kahata who had been named in the initial provisional list named in May have been dropped as both have moved to leagues outside the country with Nyakeya joining Egypt's Al Masry while Kahata has joined Tanzania's Simba.

The team reports to camp on July 19, ahead of the first leg set to be played on July 28 in Dar es Salaam. The second leg will be played at the Kasarani Stadium on August 4.

Kenya's CHAN squad:

Goalkeepers: John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders; Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders; Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards; John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars).