Uganda: Kagame, Museveni to Meet in Angola for Regional Security Talks

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni are on Friday expected to shed more light on the political tensions affecting their countries when they meet in Angola for talks on security matters in the Great Lakes.

Sources told The EastAfrican that both President Museveni and Kagame will attend the one-day Quadripartite Summit in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on an invitation by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is also expected to attend the function.

Kampala and Kigali have been feuding since 2017 leading to a breakdown in relations early this year that affected the flow of goods and people across their common border.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of supporting rebels and dissidents opposed to Kagame's government, a charge that Museveni denies.

Uganda also accuses Kigali of conducting espionage on its soil and infiltrating its security apparatus.

The DRC armed rebel situation is also likely to be on the table as the country borders all the three countries that will be represented at the summit.

The security and human rights situation in the DRC continues to be of concern, according to the United National Security Council, which reported that at least 890 people were killed in clashes last December in four villages in community clashes.

President Tshisekedi recently vowed to flush out rebel groups in the eastern part of the country and asked neighbouring to join the fight.

Armed conflict in DRC last year forced over 35,000 Congolese to seek refuge in Angola with 900,000 others internally displaced.

Rwanda, Angola and Uganda host millions of Congolese refugees.

The four heads of state are also expected to discuss the Ebola crisis in eastern DR Congo which has claimed over 1,600 people, according to World Health Organisation.

The disease broke out in North Kivu before spreading to Ituri.