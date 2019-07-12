Nigeria: Dangote, Otedola Promise Super Eagles $75,000 Per Goal

Nigerian businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola have promised the Super Eagles huge financial rewards for each goal scored in their next two matches.

According to the NFF when the president of the football federation Amaju Pinnick visitd the team's Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel on Thursday morning, he put a call through to the two well -known philanthropists and tasked them to commit to supporting the team.

While Dangote is said to have made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in their remaining two matches at the championship, Otedola pledged the sum of $25,000 for every goal.

Oil baron, Femi Otedola has recently been involved in a number of commendable interventions for ailing former Nigerian international players, including 1980 AFCON winning team -captain Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu and goalkeeper Peter Fregene.

Further words of encouragement came from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) following Wednesday night's victory, with the President urging "the team and their handlers to be focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory."

It will be recalled that following their Round of 16 victory over Cup holders Cameroon in Alexandria on Saturday, businessman Captain Hosea Wells Okunbo pledged the sum of $20,000 for every player, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came good with $5,000 for every player.

NFF's Official Optimum Partner AITEO also weighed in with the sum of $75,000, being $25,000 for each of the three goals scored by the team against the Indomitable Lions.