Rwanda: Fanfare As Kwibohora25 Is Marked in Harare

Harare - The Rwandan community led by the country's ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni were on Thursday joined by Zimbabwean government officials in marking the 25th Liberation Day (Kwibohora 25) celebrations in Harare.

Friends of Rwanda, mainly the business community and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, thronged the Rainbow Towers to congratulate Rwanda on the achievements it registered over the past 25 years.

Speaking at the celebrations, Zimbabwe's director for Africa, Asia and Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alice Mageza said the world was witnessing a new dawn in Rwanda through forgiveness, reconciliation, rebuilding a new nation by seeking to correct the past mistakes for the benefit of future generations.

"Allow me to take this opportunity to extend the solidarity of the government and of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the government and people of the Republic of Rwanda as they remember and pay tribute to those who perished and to honour those who survived this tragedy whose strength and love for one another and their country have enabled the transformation of Rwanda and the restoration of the Rwandan identity," Magezi said.

A cross-section of guests during the celebration of Kwibohora25 in Harare.

She said the relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe are set to strengthen and deepen with the main focus on economic cooperation for the beneficial for the people of Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

We hope to expedite the procedures to establish and convene the first Joint Permanent Commission on Zimbabwe and Rwanda, Amb Magezi said.

During the function, Musoni highlighted the achievements recorded by Rwanda since the Rwanda Patriotic Army drove out the genocidal forces in July 1994.

"We salute our heroes whose sacrifice, patriotism, resilience and selflessness under the leadership of President Paul Kagame enabled them to defeat the genocidal forces and liberate the country."

Musoni said Rwanda is now the most improved nation in human development in the world and ranked among the safest according to the World Economic Forum.

Rwanda is well-governed and has a business-friendly environment, Musoni said.

"It is ranked number two in Africa for the ease of doing business and is ranked number one for government transparency."

Zimbabwe ambassador designate to Rwanda Charity Manyeruke (R) with another guest during the celebrations. / Courtesy

He said Rwanda is the sixth major troop and contributing country in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

"Much as the journey is still long to realise our aspirations, we are confident we will reach there because today Rwandans are united, peaceful and have a shared vision of an inclusive prosperity," Amb Musoni said.

He said relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe were being strengthened through business and people to people relationships.

"Business and people to people relationship is continuously increasing as well as exchange of experience and technical assistance between government institutions," he said.

Among the guests at the event was the designated Zimbabwean ambassador to Rwanda, Charity Manyeruke.