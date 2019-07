Cape Town — South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner, Michael Venus , are out of Wimbledon after they were beaten in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Colombian duo Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah proved just too strong for the SA-NZ pair, winning 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in three hours and five minutes.

Klaasen and Venus were hoping to fair better than last year when they lost 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in the final.

