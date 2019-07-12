Kenya/Uganda: Ugandan Forward Among Four Released at Gor Mahia

Record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia has parted ways with four players as they continued to beef up their squad for the new season.

The four are goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, defender Pascal Ogweno, Ugandan forward Erisa Ssekisambu and midfielder Cercidy Okeyo. The quartet struggled to break into Hassan Oktay's first eleven last season with their contribution being restricted to bit-part roles.

Gor's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lordvick Aduda told Nation Sport the players were released on recommendation by the technical bench.

K'Ogalo has moved with speed to replace them having signed six players; Denis Oalo, Tobias Otieno, Ronack Elvis, Dickson Ambundo, Curtis Wekesa and David Mapigano. Of the six new signings only Wekesa failed to travel with the team to Rwanda for the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Aduda insists they are still in the market for fresh blood. "The window is not yet closed, anything is possible," said Aduda.

Meanwhile the club has confirmed the departure of star striker Jacques Tuyisenge to Angolan giants Petro Atletico de Luanda in a deal estimated to be in the region of Sh15 million.

Tuyisenge joined K'Ogalo in 2016 from Rwandan side Police FC, and endeared himself to the club's fans with his performances and demeanour on and off the pitch.

In his three-year stint at the club, the 27-year-old scored 64 goals in 129 appearances (96 in the league and 33 in cup competitions) making him one of the great players in the club.

News of his departure comes a week after Gor lost another dependable player, midfielder Francis Kahata who joined Tanzanian champions Simba on a two-year contract as a free agent.