Botswana: Amos Competes in Monaco July 13

Gaborone — The 800m runner, Nijel Amos, is expected to continue with his brilliant performance in the Diamond League in Monaco on July 13.

He is currently leading the 800 metres log standing with 23 points from three races followed by Kenyans; Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich with 20 and 17 points respectively.

In the same competition in Monaco last year, Amos recorded a World Lead and Meeting Record (MR) of 1:42.14 at the Stade Louis II and he is expected to defend or better his MR this time arounbd.

Looking at the entry list, he would the favorite to win the event on paper, but he should be careful of the Kenyans who always run as a team.

Amos will share the track with United States' Harun Abda, Pierre-Ambroise Bosse from France, Kenyans; Jonathan Kitilit, Ferguson Rotich and Michael Saruni, Polish Adam Kszczot, Canadian Brandon McBride, Bosnian middle-distance runner Amel Tuka, Puerto Rican Wesley Joel Vázquez Vázquez and Brititsh, Jake Wightman.

Track and field analyst, Lentswe Charles, said there would be a good match between Amos and Kenyan World 600m Indoor record holder Saruni who ran 1:47.66, 10 days ago at Karlstad in Sweden.

He advised Amos to stay out of trouble at the crossover, which was from 100 metres to 150 metres marks, so that other athletes would not box him from start but he should at the same time keep an eye on Saruni.

Charles said for Amos to execute his race plan well, he should stick to the pacesetter, but if he could be slower than his usual first lap run pace, he would have to put more pressure on him with an even pace to cross the first 400m into the second lap with a time around 49 high to 50 seconds.

He, however, said Amos could emerge victorious with a time around 1:43 seconds given that Monaco meet usually produced fast 800 metres times.

On other issues, Charles said Amos' training system had improved his consistency, adding that his previous performances were a good build up to the Diamond League final in September, the Doha World Championships and All Africa Games.

"I am expecting more times from him this season since its very stressful and long.

If he can have an injury free season, he may end up running some Sub 1:42 seconds times around September,," he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>