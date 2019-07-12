Nigeria/Algeria: Super Eagles Change Training Ground As They Prepare for Algeria

To avoid any form of distraction ahead of Sunday's semi final clash with Algeria, Nigeria's Super Eagles have changed their training site from Shams Sports Club to Aerosport training facilities.

The previous training ground was where the team prepared for the match against South Africa and the lush arena is just about 24 kilometres away from Cairo International Stadium.

Eagles handlers believe the new location will give the team some level of concentration and avoid the distractions from mainly Nigerian residents in Cairo that troop to the arena to watch the team train.

Security personnel had hectic time with media men who came to cover the first 15 minutes of the final training programme of the team on Tuesday night before the quarter final clash with Bafana Bafana and now anticipate more as the semi final approaches.

"The team did not have any form of distraction at the new training ground around the airport as against the previous arrangement. We are in seclusion away from the prying eyes of journalists and others watching all we are doing at training now, " observed a top official of the team last night.

Last night was devoted for watching the quarter final match between Algeria and Côte d' Ivoire. Nigeria is to play Algeria who defeated the Elephants 4-3 in penalty shoot out after regulation time ended one-all.

Coach Gernot Rohr mandated all the players to watch the match together at the hotel's Common Room instead of individual rooms.

"We a have culture of the doing things together. We eat and unwind together and it was mandatory for everyone to be at the Common Room to watch the game together before the technical crew will decide the match tactics to adopt on Sunday," another senior official of the Nigerian team explained last night