Zimbabwe: 3 Zimbabwe Soccer Players Who Made a Name for Themselves in Europe

There are many Zimbabwe footballers who play at various South African teams. There are significantly fewer, though, who have made it to teams outside Africa, especially Europe, the area where football is most countries' national sport and where the strongest football teams reside. So, let's take a look at three of the most successful Zimbabwe internationals who have the occasion to play at European teams.

Tendayi Darikwa

The English Premier League is the highest-profile and most popular association football league in the world. It is broadcast all over the globe and always appears among the first picks at bookmakers like Betway. Making it to a Premier League team would be an honour for anyone.

27-year-old midfielder Tendayi Darikwa was born in Nottingham, the UK to Zimbabwean expat parents in 1997. He started playing football professionally with the National League team Chesterfield in 2010, then fought his way up on the ladder to the former Premier League - currently EFL League - team Nottingham Forest.

Honour Gombami

After playing for five years with the Highlanders FC, he was signed by Belgian Pro League team Cercle Brugge K.S.V. in 2007. After five years with the club, he moved forward to play for Antwerp, after rumours started circulating about him joining the First Division team Anderlecht. After his stint with Antwerp, he left the club for the team KFC Izegem, from where he retired in 2017.

Knowledge Musona

Knowledge Musona with the creepy nickname "The Smiling Assassin" joined South Africa's Kaiser Chefs in 2009 after graduating from the Aces Youth Soccer Academy. During his time there, he won the PSL Club Rookie of the Year award in the 2009-2010 season and Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot in the following one, that sparked the interest of several European clubs in him. He was courted by several teams, ultimately signing with 1899 Hoffenheim in 2011.

In 2013, he left Germany and moved back to the South African team Kaiser Chefs on a loan deal. He stood out by scoring several vital goals while there, including an important goal against the Black Leopards that ensured his team's progress in the league. Again, several European teams started to court him - he moved back to Belgium to play with Oostende in 2015, then he signed a four-year contract with the Belgian First Division club RSC Anderlecht in 2018. Playing for the Zimbabwe national team, he became a hat-trick legend by scoring three goals against Liberia in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Group G qualifier.