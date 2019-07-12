12 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fresh Tensions Rose Following Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala's Arrest and Youths Demonstrated At Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idah Mhetu

The arrest of MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala on charges on subversion has raised political temperatures in Zimbabwe after almost six months of an uneasy calm.

With the party's youth assembly threatening social upheaval, reports on Wednesday that Sikhala was due to appear for initial remand at the Rotten Row Magistrates' Courts in Harare brought into the city hordes of youths demanding he be released on the argument his arrest was political.

However, authorities moved his hearing to Bikita. Below are some of the scenes captured by NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday afternoon:

They came, sang, danced and chanted slogans denigrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration for arresting Sikhala

Zimbabwe

Chigumba Will Not Manage Elections Again - Chamisa

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson and recently confirmed chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana, will… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.