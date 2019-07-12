Angola: Portuguese Firms Willing to Contribute to Angolan Economy Growth

Luanda — Portuguese firms intend to contribute to the response that must given to the needs of Angolan families and the priorities set by the government, aiming at economic development, said last Wednesday, in Luanda, the Portuguese secretary of State for the Economy, João Neves.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the fringes of the ceremony that marked the day of Portugal in the 35th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2019), João Neves underlined that the Portuguese firms in the event want to make partnerships and have the opportunity to make new business contacts.

He revealed that Portugal is the biggest foreign exhibitor in FILDA2019, with a variety of products displayed by firms in areas such as foodstuffs, information technologies, energy, communication systems,

Sublinhou que o Portugal é a maior participação estrangeira, estando com actividades de diferentes naturezas, como empresas de produtos alimentares, sistemas de informação, energia, sistemas de comunicação, metalwork ing, ceramics, construction material and others.

João Neves said that with this presence, Portugal provides support through the existing credit line, but also by aiding activities intended to consolidate the interventions of the Economy and Planning Ministry with a view to improving the business environment in the country.

The 35th edition of the Luanda International Field (FILDA), which is happening on 09-13 July at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), is happening under the motto "Boosting the private sector and promoting economic growth".

The event has exhibitors from 21 countries, namely, Portugal, Germany, Indonesia, Turkey, France, India, China, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Brazil, Japan, Belarus, Uruguay, Macau (China), Italy, South Africa, Holland and the United States of America.