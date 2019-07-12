Zimbabwe: Man Steals Car in Fuel Queue, Strips It

A Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday on allegations of stealing a motor vehicle from a fuel queue in Harare's central business district (CBD).

Brian Sixpence (34) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on theft of a motor vehicle charge.

He was remanded in custody to July 23.

It is alleged that on May 20, the complainant parked his motor vehicle in a fuel queue at Zuva Service Station, Montague Shopping Centre, Harare.

The court heard that the complainant left the keys in the ignition and walked to the front of the queue to check on its progress

Sixpence allegedly got into the complainant's car and drove away.

The court heard that the complainant came back after a short while and found his car missing, prompting him to make a report to the police.

It is the State's case that Sixpence drove the complainant's car to Chinhoyi where he removed the wheels, car battery, headlights, oil cap and dip stick.

He then sold some of the parts and dumped the car in the Mzare area of Chinhoyi.

The dumped vehicle was allegedly recovered by detectives from CID Chinhoyi on June 10.

The court heard that Sixpence was arrested on June 27 while driving another stolen motor vehicle.

Only three wheels which he had stolen from the complainant's cars were recovered.