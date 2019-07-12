Tanzania: Telecom Drives Tanzania Towards Middle Income

Dar es Salaam — Telecommunication sector in Tanzania is one of the sector which is driving the Tanzanian economy towards middle income semi-industrialised nation by 2025.

This has been revealed by Forbes Africa in its recent special edition which showed that the country's telecoms sector has helped build prosperity across the country.

The industrial reports have shown that mobile telecom industry firms have injected some Sh6 trillion in the economy during the past years, and more could be invested in future as many operators are currently rolling out multi-billion projects in infrastructure upgrading and expansion.

"Tanzania is set to reach its goal of becoming a middle-income, semi-industrialised nation by 2025 and the telecoms sector has undeniably been a critical driving force behind this progress," says Zantel Tanzania acting CEO Brian Kalokola.

He said industry has revolutionised the lives of countless Tanzanians, by increasing connectivity and combating financial exclusion.

According to the TCRA, in December last year, Tanzania had over 43.5 million telecom subscribers.

Additionally, between 2009 and 2017, levels of financial exclusion almost halved. This is amazing progress, considering the Tanzanian National Financial Inclusion Framework 2018-2022 highlighted that 55 per cent of the population were financially excluded ten years ago.

"To guarantee this sector continues to thrive and helps build prosperity for all, it is essential the right conditions are created," said Simon Karikari, Tigo Tanzania's Chief Executive Officer.

As it stands, the sector is crowded, with eight operators competing in the market.

He said market consolidation is now being suggested as the way forward.However, the two of the country's major telecoms companies have expressed their intentions to merge their operations.

Both CEOs highlighted that the merger would create an environment that would support progress across the sector, while providing better services for their customers.

"We should support these companies and their desire to make a better and stronger telecoms market that delivers for all," added Karikari.