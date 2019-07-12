11 July 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Roller Skate Hockey - Angola Fail Objective in World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola's national team lost 6-0 to Argentina on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the World Skating Games in Barcelona, Spain, thus failing to improve their 5th position of last edition.

Fernando Fallé's "pupils" were losing in the interval by 0-2.

After beating Mozambique by 6-1 on Wednesday, the national team was expected to win in order to raise at least one step up from the previous championship in 2017 in China, but Argentina lived up to its condition as one of the best teams in the world.

With this score, Angola play for the 5th or 8th place.

Angola

Portuguese Firms Willing to Contribute to Angolan Economy Growth

Portuguese firms intend to contribute to the response that must given to the needs of Angolan families and the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.