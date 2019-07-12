Angola: Roller Skate Hockey - Angola Fail Objective in World Cup

Luanda — Angola's national team lost 6-0 to Argentina on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the World Skating Games in Barcelona, Spain, thus failing to improve their 5th position of last edition.

Fernando Fallé's "pupils" were losing in the interval by 0-2.

After beating Mozambique by 6-1 on Wednesday, the national team was expected to win in order to raise at least one step up from the previous championship in 2017 in China, but Argentina lived up to its condition as one of the best teams in the world.

With this score, Angola play for the 5th or 8th place.