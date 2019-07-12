Mozambique: Constitutional Council Refuses to Consider Renamo Gaza Protest

Renamo says it will submit a formal complaint to the Attorney General's office (PRG, Procuradoria-Geral da Republica) this week against members of the electoral administration who inflated the electoral registration in Gaza. Renamo is asking a audit of the registration process to identify those who were responsible. (Carta de Mocambique 11 July)

The move follows the Constitutional Council decision on 9 July to refuse to consider Renamo's objection to the National Elections Commission (CNE) approval 23 June of the inflated figures.

Meanwhile, the National Statistics Institute (INE) today published the list of voting age adults per province which it had provided to the National Elections Commission (CNE), based on the 2017 census. It says the population of Gaza over the age of 18 this year is 836,581. Yet the CNE says it registered 1,166,011 voters - 329,420 more people than the number of voting age adults.

CNE/STAE no longer have a webpage but the final registration results were posted on its Facebook page:

Renamo based its protest to the CC on the overall total for Gaza being inflated, but the CC refused to consider the complaint because Renamo did not first protest at the individual registration posts when the electoral registers were displayed after registration closed. It also said Renamo should have protested to district and Gaza provincial elections commissions, and that failure to do so was an "inexcusable failure to act".

As if to underline the rejection on bureaucratic grounds, the CC also said that Renamo had acted incorrectly in asking that the CNE ruling be declared null, and rather should have asked that the CNE ruling be annulled. (There is, in fact, an important difference in Mozambican law, which is important in the secret debt case. If an action is declared "null" then that ruling is permanent and cannot be reversed, whereas if an action is annulled, it can be corrected.)