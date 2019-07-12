12 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mampintsha Off the Hook As Assault Charge Withdrawn

Charges have been dropped against Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo in the assault case laid by his partner Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

Both Simelane and Maphumulo appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's court on Thursday, after having initially ditched a court appearance on Tuesday.

"The matter was finalised in that the charge against Maphumulo was withdrawn. This is because both parties adhered to the ADR [mediation] processs they committed to," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the couple on Tuesday, after they failed to appear in court.

The court previously heard that both parties had agreed to intervention from Famsa. The organisation provides counselling, education and training for South Africans who want help with relationship issues.

Maphumulo was previously granted R2 000 bail. He was arrested after a video of him launching a physical attack on Simelane went viral.

The court ordered him to have no contact with her.

However, since his previous court appearance, Maphumulo released a video on Instagram of a song called Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini , in which it seemed that the couple had reconciled. The video featured Simelane, alongside DJ Tira and Campmaster.

Source: News24

South Africa

