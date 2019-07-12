11 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdul-Khalig - Praises Role of National Committee for Combating Drugs

Khartoum — Chairman of the Professional and Social Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. (pilot) Salah Abdul-Khalig Saeed,has praised the role of National Committee for Combating Drugs in protecting society.

He met on Thursday at Republican Palace with Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Drugs, Dr. Al-Jizouli Dafaalla, and affirmed support of TMC to the enhancement of the committee's work.

Lt. Gen.Abdul-Khalig was informed on performance of the National Committee for Combating Drugs in the previous period and its plan, besides the current situation of the drugs at state.

