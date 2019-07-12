Kenya: Somalia Denies Maritime Talks Between Somalia and Kenya

Somali Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Ahmed Isse Awad has dismissed maritime talks between his country and neighboring Kenya.

Ambassador Awad rejected media reports that indicate planned meeting between the leaders of the two countries in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa next week.

While speaking during an interview with BBC foreign minister said the circulated news on the meeting between President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta is fake news.

Kenyan media has extensively reported what it described as an effort by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali to bring the two regional leaders into the negotiation table to resolve difference over a maritime border dispute.

Somali President Communication's director, Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed earlier on Tuesday dismissed a tweet by BBC Journalist suggesting breakthrough on settling the water dispute in out of court.

The diplomatic ties between the two neighboring states have deteriorated after Somalia took the case to the International Court of Justice for hearing, Kenya wants to end stalemate out of court, but Somalia has rejected any attempt to resolve the case out of court.