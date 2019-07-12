Sudan: North Darfur Farmer Shot in 'Rental' Dispute

Kabkabiya — A farmer was seriously wounded in a hail of bullets near Dadi village, north of Kabkabiya in North Darfur on Tuesday afternoon. Armed men allegedly opened fire on him when he called-out an illegal rental scam.

A relative of Mousa Tajeldin told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen apparently 'rented' Tajeldin's farm to a woman, without his knowledge or consent. When Tajeldin confronted the woman about her presence with her children on his farm, she contacted the men she had 'rented' the farm from.

The relative said that two armed men riding a camel and a horse attacked the farmer on his farm, causing multiple fractures in his leg and other serious wounds as a result of which he was taken to El Fasher for treatment.

They pointed to the reporting the incident to the competent authorities in Kabkabiya who did not track the perpetrators.

Reports are reaching Radio Dabanga of continuing attacks by gunmen on the farmers in the neighbouring villages of Kabkabiya.

On Monday, Ibrahim Abdallah and Amran Omar were threatened by armed men who shot bullets in the air in the area of Ared Shoof village, 24 km west of Kabkabiya, with the aim of preventing them from farming.

On Monday, militants attacked and beat a woman with sticks at her farm near Wad Tamir northwest of Kabkabiya who was taken to Kabkabiya hospital.

They said her relatives reported the case to the regular forces who did not track down the perpetrators.

SLM

The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) has accused the El Sadig El Fouka group affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main militia, of launching an attack on Dongola village in Jebel Marra on Monday, injuring a villager and looting more than 200 livestock.

SLM-AW spokesman Waleed Abakar said in a statement on Tuesday that the injured was taken to the Unamid clinic in the area of Aja.

The movement condemned the attacks, explaining that it will not hesitate to deter the militiamen and their repeated attacks on civilians, despite their commitment to the declared unilateral cessation of hostilities.

He warned the military junta and its militias against the consequences of these actions and demanded the return of looted livestock to their owners immediately and unconditionally.

