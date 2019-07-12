Cameroon: Star Building - Car, Motorcycle Assembling Industries Promised

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 10, 2019 had discussions with officials of the Mikano International Limited who are on a prospection mission in Cameroon.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian-based company, Mikano International Limited says his company plans to set up an industrial car, motorcycle as well as electrical generators assembly industries in Cameroon. Mofid G. Karameh made the declaration after the delegation of the company he is leading had discussions with the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute at the Star Building in Yaounde on July 10, 2019. Talking to the press after the discussions, Mofid G. Karameh said, that they were in Cameroon on the invitation of the Prime Minister to start a car industry, road construction and transfer their industrial plan from Nigeria to Cameroon. He disclosed that; "We are the leading company in Nigeria in industrial car manufacturing, power generators and other electrical items. We also do road and housing construction." Mofid G. Karameh stated that they wanted government's facilitation, assignment of land and would start after their meetings in Yaounde. The company officials indicate that, Mikano International Limited, since its establishment in 1993, is recognized as a leading solution provider and a preferred partner in the Electrical, Mechanical, Steel Fabrication and general civil work industries nation-wide in Nigeria. Primarily, it started with the objective of carrying out business of sales, servicing, maintenance, overhauling and rentals of diesel and gas power generating sets contributing to the development of the power sector in Nigerian economy.