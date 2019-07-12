11 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ada East District Benefits From GETFUND Projects

The Ada East District Chief Executive, Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee,on Monday told the Ghana News Agency that her district had received more GETFUND projects within the second quarter of 2019.

She said currently, construction works on two out of the three GETFUND projects within her district, were on-going and it's expected to be completed by August 2019.

Ms Pobee named the two projects as construction of two-unit kindergarten classroom block with auxiliary facilities such as store, bathrooms, office, playground and a fence wall at Aminapah and the construction of a six-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities at Lufenay-Ada.

She said it was the Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency, Mrs Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, who facilitated the securing of the GETFUND projects for the Ada East District. GNA

