Sudan: Completion of Work At Eight Rainwater Harvesting Dams

Khartoum — The Dam Implementation Unit(DIU) announced end of work at eight rainwater harvesting dams with huge different storage capacities in a number of states.

Director of DIU's Surface Water Projects Department , Engineer Ali Jara-Nabi Al-Faki said the dams , which will be inaugurated in the coming period, provide 40 million cubic meters of water

He added in a press statement that the dams are distributed in states of Blue Nile, North Darfur, Khartoum, White Nile and East Darfur.

Engineer Jara-Nabi noted that DIU 2019 plan targets erection of 10 dams within framework of programs of voluntary return and resettlement of displaced people which started in 2016.

He said the rainwater harvesting projects contributed to stability of herders and resettlement of displaced people in states of Darfur and greater Kordofan, a matter which reflected positively on security, increase of agricultural and animal production.