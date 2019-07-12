Sudan: LP Demands Hand Over Power to Its Party to Establish the Good Caliphate

Khartoum — Liberation Party,(LP) Sudan Sector has demanded people of fore and strength to hand over power to them in order to establish the " The second Good Caliphate State" base on Prophet Mohamed ( Peace Be Upon Him ) tradition.

LP Spokesman Ibrahim Othman Abu Khalil has announced reservation of his party regarding the signatory of the agreement between the Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and Change.

Abu Khalil gave this statement on Thursday at SUNA premises.

He described the agreement as void from realistic and Jurisprudence point of view.

He said LP has a clear constitution based on Holy Koran and Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) tradition.

The constitution he said comes in 191 articles covering full Islamic life from ruling system, economy and education up to foreign policy.

The LP spokesman denied any connection of his party with Diesh. Abu Khalil said the LP was established since fifty years ago and bears the culture of a full state and spreading in more than forty states including Sudan.

Abu Khalil assured his party held and still holding periodical symposiums and lectures in different parts of Sudan on critical issues.

He said the secession of South Sudan was a big crime and considered a political disaster.