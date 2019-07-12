Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Chairman of the European Council

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the visiting Foreign Minister of Finland and Chairman of the European Union's Council, Becca Hafsto, in presence of the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has briefed the Finnish minister of the developments in Sudan under the agreement which was reached between the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also received the Finnish Foreign Minister and Chairman of the European Union's Council.

In a press statement, the Finnish Foreign Minister has described his meetings with the TMC Chairman and Deputy Chairman as constructive and fruitful, indicating that he is visiting Sudan as the envoy of the European Union.

He indicated that his visit has come in an important time when arrangements are being taken for the final signing of the agreement by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

He described the agreement as an important step for realizing democracy, justice and freedom, adding that Sudan now has a great opportunity to improve many of its conditions.

The Finnish Foreign Minister and Chairman of the European Union's Council affirmed that the European Union and Sudan will work together for boosting the cooperation between them in coming period.

He congratulated the Sudanese people on success of their revolution and achievement of the agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab, has welcomed the visit of the Foreign Minister of Finland and Chairman of the European Union Council, indicating that he is the highest European official to visit Sudan in the past period.