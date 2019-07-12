Somalia: Somaliland Amasses Troops Near Northern Town As Anti-Govt Rally Continues

Somalia's northern self-declared breakaway region of Somaliland has sent massive reinforcements to areas around Erigavo town in the disputed Sanaag region.

The state forces were deployed in the city's outskirts to quell anti-government protests by local residents demanding self-determination, according to the sources.

Reports from the region indicate that heavy fighting broke out after Somaliland forces attacked Col Aare fighters as they were traveling in a convoy near the Dhoob area on Wednesday.

Three Somaliland soldiers and one fighter of Col Aare were killed in heavy fighting in Sanaag region on Wednesday, local sources said.