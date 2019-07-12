11 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Amasses Troops Near Northern Town As Anti-Govt Rally Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia's northern self-declared breakaway region of Somaliland has sent massive reinforcements to areas around Erigavo town in the disputed Sanaag region.

The state forces were deployed in the city's outskirts to quell anti-government protests by local residents demanding self-determination, according to the sources.

Reports from the region indicate that heavy fighting broke out after Somaliland forces attacked Col Aare fighters as they were traveling in a convoy near the Dhoob area on Wednesday.

Three Somaliland soldiers and one fighter of Col Aare were killed in heavy fighting in Sanaag region on Wednesday, local sources said.

Somalia

120 Days and Still No Word on Two Abducted Cuban Medics

Today marks exactly four months since two Cuban doctors stationed in Mandera were abducted by gunmen on April 12. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.