Kenya: Victorious Malkia Strikers Neglected as Afcon Flops Harambee Stars Are Pampered

The Kenya national women volleyball team in Cairo is far from a happy unit, Nairobi News has established, with senior players complaining of 'neglect' by the government while on international duty.

The Malkia Strikers are competing at the Women's Africa Nations Championship in Egypt and unlike Harambee Stars poor results at a similar tournament recently, the ladies made light work of Algeria, whom they hammered 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-21) on Tuesday.

However, a number of senior players Nairobi News spoke to say the government seem to have forgotten about them.

"No government official has visited us in camp in Nairobi and no one even bothered to come and hand us the flag when we were leaving," the players explained.

'NO ALLOWANCE'

"No one has paid us a single allowance from government. We just read through the media Harambee Stars players are camping in Europe and earning millions to compete in the same tournament."

Harambee Stars players were each paid Sh1.5 million for competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The government in total set aside Sh244 million for the team to prepare for the tournament.

Malkia Strikers are running for an unprecedented tenth continental title and will play Botswana in Cairo on Wednesday evening.