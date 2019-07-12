Eritreans in Minnesota Discussed On Objective Situation

Asmara — Eritrean nationals and heads of national associations in Minnesota conducted seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and on timely activity programs.

Indicating that Eritrea to date is in a better position thanks to the strong resilience and perseverance of the Eritrean people and its leadership, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet called on the nationals to strengthen financial and professional contribution in the implementation of the nationals development programs.

Speaking to the heads of the national associations, Mr. Berhane called for strengthening organizational capacity and effort to increase the awareness of the nationals on the objective situation in the homeland and participation in the national development drives.