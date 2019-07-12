Eritrea: Hamelmalo College of Agriculture Graduates 473 Students

Keren — The Hamelmalo College of Agriculture has graduated today, 11 July 473 students including 283 females with post graduate, first degree and diploma in nine fields of study.

The graduates include one with master's degree, 262 with first degree and 210 with diploma in the fields of Agro-Economy, Agricultural Engineering, Crop Science, Animal Science, Land Resource and Environmental Conservation, Seeds Control, Veterinary and Food Technology.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in which Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of the National Higher Education Commission and other government official took part, Prof. Weldeamlak Araia, Dean of the College, said that the college is significantly contributing in producing professionals in various fields of agriculture.

Underlining that the knowledge they have gained in the college is not the end, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, called on the graduates to practically upgrade their skill on the ground and contribute in the national agricultural development program.

Commending for the educational opportunity they were provided, the representative of the graduates expressed readiness to live up to the expectations of the people and Government.

In its 12 commencements, the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture has graduated 4725 students in various fields of study.