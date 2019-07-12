Sudan: PCP in Gezira State - the Agreement Has Cut Road to Chaos

Medani. — The Secretary-General of Popular Congress Party(PCP) In Gezira State, Abdul-Rahman Amer announced that the agreement reached between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) has made a breakthrough in the Sudanese crisis prolonged by propaganda and the defunct regime.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the deal has cut the road leading to collapse , turmoil and division.

He called for trial of symbols of former regime and reform of economic and social destructions occurred in the country during the interim period.

Amer called for inclusive agreement so that all be ready for stage of construction during the transition period and the military establishment spire full time on carrying its task determined by the constitution and law.

The PCP secretary-general concluded his statement by mourning martyrs of the Sudanese revolution.